Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stock Analysis: Evaluating the 6.83% Dividend Yield Amidst Revenue Growth

Broker Ratings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a noteworthy entity in the asset management industry, commanding a market capitalization of $9.85 billion. Based in San Mateo, California, and with a global presence, the company offers a myriad of investment services through its subsidiaries, catering to individuals and institutions alike. As of the latest data, Franklin Resources’ current share price stands at $18.75, reflecting a negligible change, yet this price point positions the stock within its 52-week range of $16.66 to $24.51.

For value-conscious investors, Franklin Resources presents an intriguing proposition. The forward P/E ratio of 8.49 suggests potential undervaluation relative to the broader market, indicating that investors are paying $8.49 for every dollar of expected earnings. Despite the absence of trailing P/E, PEG, and Price/Book ratios, this forward-looking metric alongside a strong revenue growth of 13.10% may warrant consideration for those seeking opportunities in the financial services sector.

However, it’s essential to weigh these numbers against the company’s performance metrics. The return on equity stands at a modest 4.02%, which may be less enticing compared to industry averages. Additionally, the reported negative free cash flow of -$1.13 billion could be a red flag for investors prioritizing liquidity and fiscal health. Despite these challenges, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 0.64 does provide a substantive basis for its valuation metrics.

Franklin Resources’ dividend yield of 6.83% is a standout feature, particularly in a market environment where income generation is highly valued. Nevertheless, with a payout ratio of 195.31%, this dividend policy might not be sustainable long-term unless there is significant improvement in earnings or cash flow, suggesting potential risks for income-focused investors.

Analyst sentiment on Franklin Resources remains cautious. With no buy ratings, seven hold ratings, and four sell ratings, the consensus depicts a rather tepid outlook. The average target price of $17.59 indicates a potential downside of 6.18% from the current price, further reflected in the technical indicators where the stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The technical landscape reveals a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.03, indicating the stock is nearing overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD of -0.17 and a signal line of -0.36 suggest bearish momentum, adding another layer of complexity to the investment decision.

For investors contemplating Franklin Resources, the blend of a high dividend yield and robust revenue growth against the backdrop of analyst skepticism and technical signals requires a nuanced approach. While the company’s global footprint and diverse portfolio offerings suggest resilience, the financial headwinds and valuation challenges pose considerations that must be carefully balanced in any investment thesis.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock Analysis: Evaluating a Solid Dividend Player with Robust ROE

    Broker Ratings

    FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock Analysis: Exploring the 13.95% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 29% Potential Upside and Robust Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Edison International (EIX) Stock Analysis: Potential Upside and Strong Dividend Yield at the Forefront

    Broker Ratings

    Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Analysis: 16.85% Potential Upside Raises Investor Interest

    Broker Ratings

    Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock Analysis: A 32% Potential Upside in the Oil & Gas Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.