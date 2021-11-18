Flutter Entertainment acquires gaming company Tombola

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has announced the acquisition of Tombola, one of the UK market’s leading online bingo operators, for an enterprise value of £402m.

Tombola, with teams primarily located in Sunderland and Gibraltar, is a successful bingo-led gaming company with an emphasis on providing a low staking bingo proposition to a highly engaged customer base. Tombola was the first major UK focused operator to introduce both mandatory staking and deposit limits, building a highly sustainable player base over the last 16 years. The key features of the business are as follows:

· Fully regulated revenue base with over 80% coming from the UK and 16% from Italy and Spain

· A market leading bingo proposition with a vibrant player community acting as brand advocates

· Revenue CAGR of 23% over the last 5 years1

· Circa 400,000 average monthly players (AMPs)2 with over 700 employees

The addition of Tombola to the Flutter portfolio delivers several key strategic advantages:

· Diversification of Flutter Entertainment’s products, expanding the Group’s position in a product vertical in which it has historically under-indexed

· Addition of an engaged and sustainable player base, with many customers active with the brand for multiple years

· Enhancement of Flutter’s online gaming presence in its core UK market, at an attractive valuation

· Addition of further product capabilities and expertise

· Aligns with Flutter’s safer gambling strategy of expansion in our recreational customer base

In its financial year to end April 2021 Tombola generated pro forma revenue of £164m and EBITDA of £38.5m. Under the terms of the transaction, Flutter will pay £402m in cash upon completion for 100% of the business. The transaction is conditional on merger control clearance by the UK Competition and Markets Authority and is expected to complete in Q1 2022.