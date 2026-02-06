Follow us on:

Flooring in 2026 new builds

Likewise plc

Flooring is a key decision in new build homes, and in 2026 it directly affects how a property performs, feels and holds value. With modern homes built to higher energy standards and equipped with underfloor heating, not all flooring types are fit for purpose. Choosing the right surface means balancing technical performance with buyer appeal and long-term durability.

New regulations and widespread use of air source heat pumps have changed the ground rules. Floors must now cope with lower temperature heating systems and better-sealed building envelopes. Materials that once worked in older properties can cause problems in new builds if not specified correctly.

For buyers and developers alike, the priority is now on warmth, resilience and easy maintenance. Earth-based tones, such as honey oak, soft brown, muted terracotta and greige, create a more natural, welcoming look.Buyers want homes that feel high quality but are also healthier to live in. Flooring with low VOC levels, no harmful solvents and responsible manufacturing credentials is increasingly in demand.

