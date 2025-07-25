Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FirstGroup Plc AGM confirms trading in line with FY 2025 expectations

FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) will be holding its Annual General Meeting at 14:30 today.

Ahead of the AGM, the Group notes that its overall trading performance for the financial year-to-date has been in line with the expectations outlined in the FY 2025 Results on 10 June 2025.

Commenting, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said:

“FY 2025 was another successful year for the Group. We further strengthened our businesses and continued to deliver against our strategy, including growing and diversifying our earnings in both divisions. This has left us well placed to at least maintain our adjusted earnings per share in FY 2026, as we focus on operational excellence and the disciplined deployment of capital on decarbonisation, growth and shareholder returns.”

The Group is scheduled to announce its interim results for the six months to the end of September 2025 on Tuesday 18 November 2025.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple