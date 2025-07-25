FirstGroup Plc AGM confirms trading in line with FY 2025 expectations

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) will be holding its Annual General Meeting at 14:30 today.

Ahead of the AGM, the Group notes that its overall trading performance for the financial year-to-date has been in line with the expectations outlined in the FY 2025 Results on 10 June 2025.

Commenting, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said: “FY 2025 was another successful year for the Group. We further strengthened our businesses and continued to deliver against our strategy, including growing and diversifying our earnings in both divisions. This has left us well placed to at least maintain our adjusted earnings per share in FY 2026, as we focus on operational excellence and the disciplined deployment of capital on decarbonisation, growth and shareholder returns.”

The Group is scheduled to announce its interim results for the six months to the end of September 2025 on Tuesday 18 November 2025.