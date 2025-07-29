Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FirstGroup wins ORR extensions for Lumo and Hull Trains services

FirstGroup plc

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has announced that it has been awarded extensions to its Hull Trains and Lumo open access rail services by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR). These include:

–         an extension of Lumo’s service to and from Glasgow Queen Street, calling at Falkirk High and Edinburgh Haymarket from December 2025 – this includes one southbound service between Edinburgh and Glasgow on weekdays and one extension in each direction on Sundays

–         an additional daily return service on Lumo between Newcastle and London from December 2025

–         One additional Hull Trains service between London and Hull on weekdays and Saturdays from December 2025

The additional services will add another c.118m seat miles to the Group’s existing open access capacity of 967m – c.19m from the Glasgow service, c.76m from the additional Lumo service and c.23m from the additional Hull Trains service. Combined with the Group’s new Stirling and Carmarthen services expected to launch in mid CY 2026 and December 2027 respectively, the Group will more than double its existing open access capacity.

The Group is disappointed that the ORR has not approved its application for a new Hull Trains service between London and Sheffield and will continue to explore further potential opportunities for the route. The proposed route would have provided Sheffield the first regular service from London King’s Cross since 1968 and an estimated 350,000 people in the Worksop and Woodhouse catchment areas would have had direct rail access to London, with all of the economic benefit this would have brought.

Commenting, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said:

“Open access rail operators bring significant private investment to both the rail sector and UK manufacturing,  connect under-served communities and deliver substantial economic and environmental benefits. 

We are pleased to have been awarded the extensions to our successful open access rail operations. This is an important step in our efforts to materially grow our open access business and will allow us to build on the substantial benefits we are making to the communities we serve, and to attract even more passengers to rail.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple