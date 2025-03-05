Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals Ramps Up Quicklime Production at Zambia’s Limeco Project (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) has reached a major milestone with the first quicklime production at its Limeco project in Zambia. Independent Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas outlines the company’s next steps, including a critical 30-day optimisation phase, the timeline for first sales, and expansion plans to meet growing demand from the copper, construction, and fertilizer industries. With a local supply gap and strong interest from buyers, Firering is positioning itself as a key player in Zambia’s industrial mineral market.

About Firering Strategic Minerals: The company focuses on critical mineral exploration and quicklime production, with projects aimed at supporting industrial and battery-related markets.

