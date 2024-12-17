Firering Strategic Minerals plc Pioneering Growth in Quicklime and Critical Minerals Shard Capital View

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), a company listed on AIM, is making significant strides in quicklime production and critical mineral exploration. With its ambitious plans, FRG is well-positioned to deliver substantial value for shareholders. Backed by a focused strategy and an experienced team, the company is targeting near-term cash generation from its Limeco Project in Zambia, while advancing its lithium exploration in Côte d’Ivoire.

Sheldon Modeland, P.Geo., research analyst at Shard Capital, highlights the company’s potential, stating, “FRG has operational control and has appointed its own CEO with extensive African experience along with consultants who designed the initial Limeco plant. As such, we expect Limeco to become one of the largest quicklime operations able to support Zambia’s ambitious plans to increase its copper production from 0.8Mt per annum to 3Mt by 2031.”

A Robust Asset Base in Zambia

At the heart of FRG’s strategy lies its Limeco Project, a former Glencore asset with a remarkable investment history of over $100 million. This includes a fully operational limestone quarry, a lime plant, and associated infrastructure. The commissioning of the first of eight kilns marks a pivotal milestone, with quicklime production expected to commence in the new year.

Quicklime, an essential component in copper flotation and other industrial applications, is in increasing demand. Zambia’s plans to triple its copper output by 2031 position Limeco as a critical supplier to the region’s mining industry. FRG’s strategy includes a phased ramp-up of all eight kilns by Q4 FY2025, aiming for a full production capacity of approximately 250 kilotonnes per annum of quicklime.

Favourable Economics and Market Outlook

The quicklime market continues to show robust growth, with prices firming up between $160 and $218 per tonne. Sheldon Modeland underscores the project’s potential, noting, “Quicklime prices have strengthened over the last couple of years, and even at a conservative quicklime price of $150/t, Limeco’s annual gross revenue could exceed $30m before any deductions.”

Furthermore, FRG’s stake in Limeco is poised to grow significantly. The company plans to increase its interest from the current 16.7% to 45% by 2026, providing a substantial value uplift. Modeland’s analysis values FRG’s attributable stake in Limeco at £30.9 million, equivalent to 16.7p per share—a potential 260% increase from its current market valuation.

A Sustainable Future

FRG is not just about production but innovation as well. The company is transitioning Limeco’s kilns from heavy fuel oil to coal gasification, an initiative expected to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Additionally, the potential to capture carbon dioxide during the calcination process opens up opportunities for environmental contributions.

Final Thoughts

Firering Strategic Minerals plc exemplifies how a focused strategy and strong operational execution can unlock immense value. With its Limeco Project fast-tracked to production and lithium exploration progressing, FRG is poised to capitalise on burgeoning markets. As Sheldon Modeland succinctly puts it, “We expect a re-rating of the stock as the kilns become operational.”

For investors looking at companies that combine strong fundamentals with exciting growth prospects, Firering Strategic Minerals plc is undoubtedly one to watch.