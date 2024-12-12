Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals achieves key milestone with commissioning of Kiln 1

Firering Strategic Minerals
Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), an emerging quicklime production and critical mineral exploration company, has announced an operational update with regards to its quicklime project in Zambia where commissioning of the first of eight kilns has commenced.

HIGHLIGHTS

·    Final modifications to Kiln 1 completed at the end of November 2024.

·    Commissioning of Kiln 1 commenced with test runs; production of first quicklime to be expected in a matter of weeks following the new year.

·    Kiln feed, comprising the -90mm to +60mm size fraction, has been stockpiled near the lime plant, with a total of ~26,000 tonnes currently available for processing.

·    Limeco continues to deliver monthly operational positive cashflow with aggregate production from the minus 60mm stream continuing to contribute.

Yuval Cohen, Chief Executive of Firering Stratgeic Minerals, said: “We are pleased with the excellent progress at Limeco, highlighted by yet another key milestone achieved with the commissioning of Kiln 1. Furthermore, the construction of the gasifier is nearing completion. This is an exciting but busy period for Limeco as it gears up for steady quicklime production from its first kiln while advancing efforts to bring the remaining seven kilns online in phases during 2025. These achievements are set to establish Limeco as potentially Zambia’s largest quicklime producer.”

DETAILS

Firering is making significant progress advancing its integrated quicklime project in Zambia, Limeco. The project comprises a Tier 1 deposit totalling 145.2Mt at 95.7% CaCO3 and a lime plant with eight kilns designed to burn crushed limestone, producing 600-800 tonnes of quicklime daily. Once operating at full capacity, Limeco will be potentially the largest quicklime producer in Zambia, with a mine life exceeding 50 years, positioned to meet the growing demands of the copper industry and other industrial sectors.

Following the project timeline, commissioning of the first of eight kilns began in early December 2024 with test runs.  This will be followed with the production of the first quicklime after a matter of weeks into the new year.

Final modifications to Kiln 1 were completed at the end of November 2024 (Table 1) incorporating new discharge gates, slide gates, and a vibratory feeder (Figure 1). Subsequently, Kiln 1 was loaded with limestone and underwent dry-run testing to empty the kiln (Figure 2).

Progress on the coal gasifier is advancing steadily, with around 50% of the steel structure, including the first platform, now installed (Figure 3). Additionally, construction of the coal storage facility is approximately 75% complete (Figure 4), while the delivery of the water purification plant is expected this week.

The newly installed impact crusher continues to perform efficiently, having processed approximately 87,000 tonnes of limestone to date since being commissioned in Q3 2024. Kiln feed, comprising the -90mm to +60mm size fraction, has been stockpiled near the lime plant, with a total of ~26,000 tonnes currently available (Figure 5).

Finally, aggregate production from the minus 60mm stream remains a strong contributor, accounting for 50% of Limeco’s positive operational cash flow.

Table 1: Status of modifications and repairs at Kiln 1

ItemStatusComment
Discharge coneCompletedIncreased discharge opening
Rotary tableCompletedModified opening
New skip hoist brakesCompletedSingle drum changed to double drum
New discharge and slide gatesCompleted
New burner ports and burnersCompletedBurners to be connected to gas piping
Feed conveyor to skip hoistCompleted
Skip hoistCompleted
Pan conveyorCompleted
Roller crusherCompleted
Bucket elevatorCompleted
Silo storage and bag plantCompleted
Modified exhaust stackCompletedInstalled on 30 October 2024
A large metal container with a yellow and yellow metal container Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Figure 1: View of discharge and slide gates (left) and vibratory feeder above pan conveyor (right).

A machine pouring gravel into containers Description automatically generated

Figure 2: Skip with -90 to 60mm material at top of Kiln 1 (left); emptying limestone from Kiln1 (right).

 

Figure 3: View of the steel structure and 1st platform from the lime plant (left); view of the gasifier with 1st platform (right).

Figure 4: View of coal storage facility.

A factory with piles of gravel Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Figure 5: View of part of the kiln feed with lime plant in the background.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals

