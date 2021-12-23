Fintel say Premier Milton and Carmignac latest of thirteen firms its managed distribution service

Fintel plc (LON:FNTL), the UK’s leading fintech and support services business, has announced that Premier Milton and Carmignac have joined a growing number of firms committed to multi-year agreements for its managed distribution service, launched earlier this year.

This announcement follows news earlier this month of a first-of-its-kind partnership with Aviva and Aviva Investors, and deals with leading brands including Fidelity, Just, Guardian, Schroders and Tatton throughout 2021.

Introduced in early 2021, Fintel’s managed distribution service is a subscription-based service that includes research, data, product design and distribution services. Using segmental and behavioural insights, product providers are able to develop tailored propositions and distribute them through financial intermediaries.

Delivered by SimplyBiz & Defaqto, businesses that sit within Fintel, the solution is designed to enhance the services provided to Intermediary Member Firms. The multi-year partnerships will align product providers’ outreach to intermediaries through the most effective channels, and ensure consumers receive products better aligned to their needs.

SimplyBiz has also announced that Carmignac’s new range of model portfolios, as well as nine of Premier Miton’s risk-adjusted funds, will join its range of Risk Controlled investment solutions, further embedding the partnerships.