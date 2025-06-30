Finseta finds its edge through smart SME channels

The new broker‑aggregator, Stable, has quietly inserted itself between UK SMEs and the complex fintech universe, steering them towards funding, payments, and strategic growth tools under one sleek platform. Behind the venture are seasoned fintech executives Tom Kiddle, Steve Paul, and Dom Hutson, whose aim is to make high‑performance fintech accessible without the usual friction.

Stable has already struck partnerships with notable specialist providers. Among them is foreign‑exchange and payment platform Finseta, whose CEO James Hickman highlights the mismatch between SME needs and legacy bank services: high choice but low value and high fees. Through Stable’s network layer, Finseta’s capabilities can reach SMEs squarely in time to accelerate their growth.

Finseta itself is riding a favourable wave. In its 2024 results, revenue soared nearly 19% to £11.4m and pretax profit edged up 7.7% to £1.4m. The company attributes this to notable growth in active customers, aided by a stronger salesforce and introducer network. The share price reacted positively in April, rising around 10% on confirmation of a strong start to 2025 trading.

Finseta’s roadmap includes corporate card schemes, mass payment infrastructure, and scaling operations into Dubai and Canada, expected to underpin further momentum in H2 2025. The tie‑up with Stable represents another strategic plank in their expansion, embedding Finseta deeper into UK SMEs’ operational fabric, and potentially unlocking cross‑border FX demand via Stable’s client base.

The aggregation model offered by Stable addresses a structural pain‑point. Traditionally, SMEs juggle separate platforms: lending, payments, FX, invoicing. This patchwork slows decision‑making, introduces friction, and raises costs. Stable wraps these services into a unified, AI‑driven layer that streamlines onboarding, funding decisions, and transaction flows, the type of intuitive UX that larger corporates have long enjoyed.

For investors, key considerations stretch beyond immediate revenue trends. Finseta gains access to a richer, SME‑heavy pipeline through Stable’s distribution advantage. That could drive higher transaction volumes and new service penetration, boosting long‑run monetisation. At the same time, Stable enhances its credibility by onboarding proven fintechs like Finseta, Spark Finance, Navro and others, reducing execution risk and reinforcing its position as a reliable aggregator.

Of course, competition remains fierce. The UK’s digital banking and open‑banking landscape is fractured and crowded, but the strategic layering of AI and curated fintech channels could grant Stable strong differentiation. Its founders’ pedigree from Equals Group and partners like Equals‑Railsr add depth, funding expertise and network leverage.

In short, Finseta is capturing growth through both direct execution and channel amplification. As part of Stable’s ecosystem, it gains deeper reach without scaling direct sales, leveraging network effects to extend margins and service density. The ongoing rollout of new services, cards, mass payments, international expansion, complements this channel‑led momentum, offering a structural uplift to earnings visibility.

This latest partnership reframes Finseta from a promising FX/payments specialist into a channel‑powered growth business that taps into the foundational needs of UK SMEs, and soon, perhaps, a wider international SME base, thanks to Stable and its fintech roll‑out strategy.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.