Finseta plc (LON:FIN), a foreign exchange and payments solutions company offering multi-currency accounts to businesses and individuals through its proprietary technology platform, has given notice that it will be announcing its final results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on Wednesday 23 April 2025.

