Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Finseta’s 2024 surge signals a new era in cross-border payments

Finseta Plc

Finseta’s 2024 financial performance marks a pivotal moment in its evolution, showcasing a blend of robust revenue growth, strategic product innovation, and global expansion. The company’s trajectory indicates a promising future in the competitive landscape of international payment solutions.

In the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company reported a 26% increase in underlying revenue, reaching £11.3 million, up from £8.9 million the previous year. This growth was fueled by a 17% rise in active customer accounts, totaling 1,059, and the successful launch of new products such as the Finseta Corporate Card and a mass payments feature. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw an 18% increase, amounting to £2.0 million, reflecting improved gross margins and operational efficiency.

Strategic investments played a crucial role in Finseta’s success. The company allocated £1.4 million towards capitalized R&D, enhancing its proprietary platform with AI-driven transaction monitoring and real-time onboarding capabilities. These technological advancements not only improved client experience but also strengthened compliance and risk management frameworks.

Geographical expansion was another highlight, with Finseta securing regulatory approvals to operate in Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The establishment of offices in these regions positions the company to tap into new markets and diversify its revenue streams. The Dubai office, in particular, is expected to leverage the city’s status as a global financial hub to attract high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients.

Looking ahead, Finseta is poised for continued growth. The company anticipates significant revenue increases in 2025, driven by the scaling of its new products and expanded operations. Analysts project a 32% rise in revenue to £15.1 million for FY25, with adjusted EBITDA expected to grow by 60% to £1.7 million. These projections underscore the group’s potential as a formidable player in the global payments industry.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Finseta Plc 2024 Results and Growth Strategy, James Hickman CEO

CEO James Hickman and CFO Judy Happe walk investors through the company’s expansion into Canada and the UAE, a standout commercial card launch with Mastercard, and a rebrand from Cornerstone FS that signals a new era.
Finseta

Finseta granted DFSA Licence from Dubai Financial Services Authority

Finseta Plc secures a DFSA Category 3D licence, enabling payment services in the UAE, marking a pivotal step in its strategic expansion and growth initiatives.
Finseta Plc

Finseta Plc Tipped for Considerable Upside to 70p Fair Value Estimate, Shore Capital  

This new offering, co-branded with Mastercard, is expected to add a strong recurring revenue stream for the company, benefiting both its SME clients and investors.
Finseta

Finseta launches Finseta Corporate Card, providing new revenue stream

Finseta Plc launches the Finseta Corporate Card, enhancing payment solutions for businesses. This new offering aims to diversify revenue and expand market reach.
Finseta

Finseta reports growth in all key financial metrics in FY24 results

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN) reports impressive trading growth for 2024, with a 26% revenue increase and expansion in active customers, highlighting strategic success and sustainability.
Finablr plc

Finablr Appoint new Chief Executive Officer

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.