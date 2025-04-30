Finseta’s 2024 surge signals a new era in cross-border payments

Finseta’s 2024 financial performance marks a pivotal moment in its evolution, showcasing a blend of robust revenue growth, strategic product innovation, and global expansion. The company’s trajectory indicates a promising future in the competitive landscape of international payment solutions.

In the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company reported a 26% increase in underlying revenue, reaching £11.3 million, up from £8.9 million the previous year. This growth was fueled by a 17% rise in active customer accounts, totaling 1,059, and the successful launch of new products such as the Finseta Corporate Card and a mass payments feature. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw an 18% increase, amounting to £2.0 million, reflecting improved gross margins and operational efficiency.

Strategic investments played a crucial role in Finseta’s success. The company allocated £1.4 million towards capitalized R&D, enhancing its proprietary platform with AI-driven transaction monitoring and real-time onboarding capabilities. These technological advancements not only improved client experience but also strengthened compliance and risk management frameworks.

Geographical expansion was another highlight, with Finseta securing regulatory approvals to operate in Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The establishment of offices in these regions positions the company to tap into new markets and diversify its revenue streams. The Dubai office, in particular, is expected to leverage the city’s status as a global financial hub to attract high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients.

Looking ahead, Finseta is poised for continued growth. The company anticipates significant revenue increases in 2025, driven by the scaling of its new products and expanded operations. Analysts project a 32% rise in revenue to £15.1 million for FY25, with adjusted EBITDA expected to grow by 60% to £1.7 million. These projections underscore the group’s potential as a formidable player in the global payments industry.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.