Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Currency shifts are starting to challenge rate expectations

Finseta Plc

The Pound has come under renewed pressure following another round of weak UK economic data. GDP shrank by 0.1% in October, missing expectations and reinforcing concerns that the UK economy may be stalling. That single data point has had an outsized impact on rate expectations, with markets now largely pricing in a cut from the Bank of England this week.

By contrast, the Euro has strengthened across the board, rising nearly 1% against the Dollar and half a percent against the Pound last week. This move reflects a growing belief that the European Central Bank may delay rate cuts, or potentially even consider tightening again if inflation pressures re-emerge. While the ECB has not confirmed any shift in direction, the market is no longer convinced that easing is a foregone conclusion.

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points and signalled it is watching the labour market closely. It suggests the Fed is preparing to act more quickly if employment weakens, which would support further easing early next year. Markets are now leaning towards multiple rate cuts in 2026, a stark contrast to the start of this year when inflation risks still dominated the narrative.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Finseta Plc

Currency shifts are starting to challenge rate expectations

Sterling under pressure, the Euro holding firm, and the Dollar softening, central bank shifts are starting to drive fresh currency moves.
Finseta Plc

Sterling moves higher as rate expectations shift globally

A stronger pound, softer dollar, and resilient eurozone data are reshaping currency markets ahead of key central bank decisions.
Finseta Plc

Currency moves open gaps in cross‑border positioning

Shifts in sterling, dollar and euro positioning are reshaping the cross-border landscape as investors brace for key policy moves.
Finseta Plc

Budget signals shift the sterling narrative

As the UK Budget looms, Sterling is being reassessed not for what it has done, but for what it could signal next.
Finseta Plc

Political shifts and data resurgence reshape currency tides

UK political unease meets US data revival, a turning point in currency markets for investors.
Finseta Plc

Finseta Enhances Financial Flexibility Following Loan Restructuring – Shore Capital

Finseta restructures key loan and enhances cash flow flexibility, positioning the company for stronger growth and improved financial performance, according to Shore Capital's latest research.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple