Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Falanx Group Trading update and BOOST&Co loan facility update

Falanx Group

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX), the AIM listed cyber security business, has provided an update on trading for the six months period to 30 September 2021, and to announce further strengthening of its cash position.

Cyber Security Division Trading Update for the six months to 30 September 2021

The division won sales orders of over £2.5m (2020: £1.5m).  This supported revenue growth of 29% to £1.8m (2020: £1.4m) and increased the gross margin to 40% (2020: 27%). Consequently, the division has recorded an adjusted EBTIDA profit of c£0.1m (2020: £0.28m loss). The Cyber division is now profitable on a routine monthly basis at an adjusted EBITDA level.

Second Tranche of BOOST&Co Loan

Falanx Group is pleased to announce that it has received the final £1.5m balance under its £2.5m loan facility with BOOST&Co.

The proceeds of the Loan, together with the net proceeds of the recent sale of the Group’s Assynt division, will be used for potential earnings enhancing acquisitions within cyber security and also for organic investment into sales and marketing, ongoing product innovation as well as overall balance sheet strength.

The key terms of the Loan are:

·    £2.5m facility secured over the Group’s assets

·    Annual interest of 11% and straight-line amortisation of the loan commencing after 12 months

·    The loan carries a 3% early prepayment fee on the then amount outstanding

Following receipt of the Loan, Falanx has its strongest ever cash position, with current balances of over £5.5m following the adjustments referenced in the announcement of 6 October 2021.  Net (of Loan) cash is currently £3.0m.

You might also enjoy reading  Falanx Cyber Launches Mass Market Cyber Security Assessment Tool (Interview)

Further details on the BOOST&Co loan are contained in the Company’s announcement on 18 August 2021. The Company’s announcement on 29 September 2021 includes further details on the Group’s current trading.

Alex Hambro (Falanx Group Non-Executive Chairman) said: “The receipt of this final tranche of funds from BOOST & Co completes the strategic repositioning of Falanx into a well-resourced “pure play” in the emerging field of cyber security service provision to UK SMEs.  With the recent disposal of our strategic business intelligence division, we can now focus on the 24/7 protection of our clients with our Triarii technology platform and the seamless onboarding of future clients that will emerge from our channel partners.”

“Both our financial performance and position have markedly improved, and I am confident in Falanx’s new direction and future.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Falanx Group Ltd

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Falanx Group Ltd

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.