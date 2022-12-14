Falanx Group change name to Falanx Cyber Security Limited

Falanx Cyber Security Limited (LON:FCS), the global cyber security provider, has announced that the Company’s name has changed from Falanx Group Limited to Falanx Cyber Security Limited and the tradeable instrument display mnemonic of the Company has changed from “FLX” will be changed to “FCS”.

In 2014, the Falanx Group formed Falanx Cyber Defence Ltd, solely to provide enterprise-class cyber security services and solutions. We deliver end-to-end cyber capabilities, either as specific engagements or as fully-managed services. Our capabilities comprise a full suite of cyber security services, all focussed on improving our clients’ cyber resilience, and ultimately enabling them to withstand, cyber-attacks.

Falanx Cyber Security Limited operates from the U.K. with our headquarters and Security Operations Centre based in Reading. As a provider of cyber security services, we are focussed on delivering those services to the highest standards of client satisfaction possible. We believe that by focussing on our core business our clients benefit from levels of agility, expertise, and quality.