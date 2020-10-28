Falanx Group joins SolarWinds Technology Alliance Program

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX), the AIM listed provider of cyber security and strategic intelligence services, has announced that its cyber security division, Falanx Cyber Defence Ltd has joined the SolarWinds Technology Alliance Program, a growing group of trusted vendors that offer a variety of integrations and services to help MSP partners better serve their customers. Through TAP, Falanx will make its market leading cybersecurity monitoring services and managed endpoint detection and response offerings available directly to SolarWinds MSP partners, as an integrated part of their monitoring and management platforms.

Falanx is continuing to gain traction with its Triarii MDR (Managed Detection and Response) platform, which provides MSPs with the ability to extend their threat detection and response offerings more efficiently. In addition, Falanx offers flexible Security Operations Centre services tied directly to SentinelOne Endpoint Detection and Response software. This combination delivers a truly flexible EDR offering to MSPs globally combined with the ability of Triarii to adapt to multiple user needs.

Tyler McDonald, Director of Business Development, SolarWinds MSP, commented: “With cyber security becoming an ever-increasing focus, it is crucial that our MSPs have managed security options like Falanx that they can count on. The SolarWinds TAP program is an extension of our ongoing mission of MSP success, where we look to empower the MSP by providing flexibility and choice in their technology decisions and this is a great example of that. We’re excited to have Falanx as a member of TAP as they continue to help our MSPs build a stronger cyber security defensive posture.”

Mike Read, CEO of Falanx Group, stated: “We are excited to be joining such a premier group of MSP market leaders as a SolarWinds MSP TAP partner. As we continue to seek ways to help MSPs more flexibly deliver cybersecurity services without the need to stand up their own SOC or grapple with complex security offerings, becoming a part of TAP is a key move for us with this objective. We’re here as a partner to act as an extension of their team, so they can focus on delivering peace of mind for their own customers.”

Rick Flood, Managing Director of Falanx Cyber, said: “We have previously announced the scale of the SolarWinds MSP opportunity and this step enables us to have direct access to that community. Our range of offensive and defensive cyber security offerings can now be accessed by all 22,000 MSPs in the network through the TAP program.”

