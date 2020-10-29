Falanx Cyber Defence SolarWinds program already generating interest

Falanx Cyber Defence Ltd, part of the Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) Managing Director Rick Flood joins DirectorsTalk to discuss joining the SolarWinds Technology Alliance Program. Rick explains who SolarWinds are, what the Technology Alliance Program is, the services Falanx will be rolling out to this network and what this means for the Company.

Falanx Group Limited is a global intelligence and cyber defence provider working with blue chip and government clients.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK® community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses.

