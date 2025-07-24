Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Stock Analysis: Tech Leader with 36.77% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Individual investors eyeing the technology sector should take a closer look at Fair Isaac Corporation (NASDAQ: FICO), a major player in the software application industry. With a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, FICO is renowned for its innovative analytics and digital decisioning solutions, which it provides across the globe. The company operates primarily in two segments: Scores and Software, offering a range of products that cater to both business-to-business and business-to-consumer needs.

Currently, FICO’s stock is priced at $1,531.26, hovering near the lower end of its 52-week range of $1,503.62 to $2,382.40. Despite this positioning, the stock is backed by a promising average target price of $2,094.31, suggesting a potential upside of 36.77%. Such an outlook could attract growth-oriented investors looking for substantial returns in the tech sector.

The company’s forward P/E ratio stands at 42.04, reflecting investor expectations of robust earnings growth. This optimism is supported by a notable revenue growth rate of 15%, which underscores FICO’s successful expansion and market penetration efforts. However, other valuation metrics such as PEG ratio and price/book are not available, which might require investors to look deeper into qualitative factors and future growth prospects.

FICO’s earnings per share (EPS) is reported at 23.28, yet specific net income and return on equity figures are not provided. Despite this, the company boasts a healthy free cash flow of approximately $553.47 million, signaling strong cash generation capabilities that can be reinvested into the business or used to weather economic downturns.

While FICO does not offer a dividend yield, maintaining a payout ratio of 0%, its focus remains on reinvesting in growth and innovation. This strategy aligns well with its business model, which thrives on staying ahead of technological advancements in analytics and decision management solutions.

Analyst sentiment towards FICO is predominantly positive, with 15 buy ratings, five hold ratings, and only one sell rating. This consensus reflects confidence in FICO’s market position and growth trajectory. The target price range of $1,364.00 to $3,700.00 indicates diverse expectations, but the average target suggests significant upside potential.

Technical indicators present a mixed picture; the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are at $1,775.05 and $1,932.33, respectively, suggesting recent downward pressure. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 77.34 indicates that the stock might be overbought, warranting cautious short-term trading. However, long-term investors might view the current price dip as an entry opportunity given the potential upside.

Overall, Fair Isaac Corporation stands out as a compelling investment option within the technology sector. Its strategic focus on cutting-edge solutions, robust growth metrics, and favorable analyst ratings make it an attractive consideration for investors seeking exposure to tech-driven growth. As always, potential investors should weigh the risks and conduct thorough due diligence to ensure alignment with their investment goals.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple