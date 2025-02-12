Follow us on:

Experian Plc appoints Eduardo Vassimon an independent Non-Executive Director

Experian plc

Experian plc (LON:EXPN), the global data and technology company, has announced the appointment of a new independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of Experian plc, effective from 1 March 2025.

Eduardo Vassimon, a Brazilian national, is Chair of Votorantim S.A., a privately-owned investment holding company. With more than 35 years’ prior experience in ﬁnancial services, Eduardo has combined senior executive roles at Itaú Unibanco (where he was the Chief Executive Officer of Banco Itaú BBA and led the Wholesale Bank for the Group, having previously been the Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Chief Risk Officer) with more entrepreneurial activities/ventures, including at Fundo Pitanga. He was previously a director of B3, one of the world’s largest financial market infrastructure companies, where he chaired the risk and financial committee, and of TOTVS S.A., Brazil’s largest technology company, where he chaired the nomination and corporate governance committee.

Mike Rogers, Chair of Experian, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Eduardo to the Experian Board. His appointment is another strong addition for us, bringing his significant experience from the financial services sector, Experian’s largest vertical, as well as his deep knowledge of the Brazilian market. Eduardo also adds further financial expertise. We are excited to welcome Eduardo to the Experian Board, and we look forward to working with him.”

The Company confirms, save for Eduardo Vassimon’s previous directorships of B3 and TOTVS S.A., that there are no details to be disclosed under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R, paragraphs (1) to (6) in respect of his appointment.

