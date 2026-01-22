Follow us on:

European stocks rise as geopolitical risk recedes

Fidelity European Trust

European equity markets moved higher on Monday, supported by a combination of receding geopolitical uncertainty and renewed investor interest in growth-sensitive sectors.

London’s FTSE 100 advanced in early trading, boosted by strength in financials and a broader improvement in global equity conditions. Continental indices followed suit, with the STOXX Europe 600 building on last week’s momentum.

The technology sector continued to attract capital flows, mirroring patterns observed in the U.S. and Asia. Although Europe lacks the same concentration of mega-cap tech names, listed firms in the semiconductor, automation and AI-enabling segments benefited from the broader risk-on move.
Banking shares also found support, aided by a more constructive interest rate outlook and the calming of global volatility measures.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

