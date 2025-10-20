Follow us on:

European stocks find momentum as global sentiment shifts

Fidelity European Trust

After weeks of cautious trading, a wave of optimism from Asia gave investors a reason to test the upside once again.

Across the continent, benchmark indices moved higher in the first session of the week. The STOXX 600 added modestly, with cyclical sectors leading and defensive names lagging. In Germany, the DAX saw the strongest gains, driven by renewed interest in industrials and exporters, while France’s CAC 40 also edged upward. London’s FTSE 100 joined the advance, supported by energy and mining names, as stabilising commodity prices helped calm recent nerves.

Asian markets set the tone overnight, as investors responded to stronger-than-expected data and political developments that signalled a steadier policy outlook. That shift lifted risk appetite globally, softening bond yields and pushing European equities into the green at the open.

Luxury and consumer goods names continued to attract buying interest, reflecting confidence in global demand, while energy stocks regained some footing on firmer oil prices.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Investing in Europe: Why investors should remain positive

Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV), outlines why he believes quality businesses backed by strong balance sheets and dividend growth potential remain well placed to deliver strong relative returns over the long-term.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust rises in August, reporting 16.4% returns in 2025

Fidelity European Trust highlighted strong contributions in August 2025 from KBC Groupe, which upgraded full year guidance, and Novo Nordisk, which advanced on positive trial results and regulatory approval for Wegovy.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust Factsheet – July volatility, Legrand and Bankinter gains

Continental European equities were volatile in July, with the Trust underperforming the index due to weak stock selection in financials and healthcare. Novo Nordisk and ASML detracted, while Legrand and Bankinter contributed positively. Over 12 months, the Trust’s NAV rose 1.8% and the share price 1.7%, compared with an 11.3% gain for the index.
Fidelity

European Investment Opportunities – Fidelity’s Quality Focus (LON:FEV)

FEV portfolio manager Marcel Stotzel highlights how quality companies with strong defensive characteristics can help investors navigate uncertainty and achieve long-term growth.
Fidelity

16.7% YTD return hails Fidelity European Trust’s strong credentials

Despite market headwinds, the Trust demonstrated resilience with standout contributions from Legrand and EQT and positive sector positioning. Over the past 12 months, NAV rose 2.3% and share price 5.5%, reflecting our focus on cash‑generative, dividend‑growing companies.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust May Factsheet – European equities moved higher

European equities rose in May amid volatility linked to US trade uncertainty. Fidelity European Trust underperformed the index, mainly due to weak positions in consumer sectors.

