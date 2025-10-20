European stocks find momentum as global sentiment shifts

After weeks of cautious trading, a wave of optimism from Asia gave investors a reason to test the upside once again.

Across the continent, benchmark indices moved higher in the first session of the week. The STOXX 600 added modestly, with cyclical sectors leading and defensive names lagging. In Germany, the DAX saw the strongest gains, driven by renewed interest in industrials and exporters, while France’s CAC 40 also edged upward. London’s FTSE 100 joined the advance, supported by energy and mining names, as stabilising commodity prices helped calm recent nerves.

Asian markets set the tone overnight, as investors responded to stronger-than-expected data and political developments that signalled a steadier policy outlook. That shift lifted risk appetite globally, softening bond yields and pushing European equities into the green at the open.

Luxury and consumer goods names continued to attract buying interest, reflecting confidence in global demand, while energy stocks regained some footing on firmer oil prices.

