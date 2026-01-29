Follow us on:

European equities moved higher on Monday as earnings season continued to shape investor positioning. Strength in financial and technology stocks lifted most major indices.

The STOXX 600 edged up, supported by positive surprises from several large firms. STMicroelectronics led gains in the tech sector after reporting stronger revenue, reinforcing investor confidence in chipmakers. Banks also advanced, with ING rising on solid earnings and Swedbank gaining after announcing a higher-than-expected dividend. Commodity-linked stocks added support to the broader market as energy and mining names benefited from firm pricing.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

