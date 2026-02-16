Follow us on:

Banking strength reasserts itself in European equity markets

Fidelity European Trust

European equity markets advanced as renewed buying interest in banks provided clear leadership across major indices. The move signalled a more constructive investor stance towards the region’s financial system and, by extension, the broader economic outlook.

Bank shares had previously been under pressure amid concerns over funding stability, balance sheet exposure and the path of interest rates. As those fears moderated, capital returned decisively to the sector. The improvement in sentiment towards banks carries wider implications. Financial institutions are closely tied to economic activity through credit provision and corporate financing. When their share prices recover, it often reflects greater confidence in loan growth, consumer resilience and business investment.

Interest rate expectations remain central to the investment case. Higher policy rates have the potential to support net interest margins, underpinning earnings momentum for lenders.

