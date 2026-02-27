Follow us on:

European equities advance as oil surge and earnings resilience test market nerves

Fidelity European Trust

European share markets moved higher in the latest trading sessions, supported by strength in energy stocks and a steady flow of corporate earnings, even as investors navigated renewed geopolitical tension and persistent questions around global trade and artificial intelligence valuations.

Oil prices climbed sharply amid concerns about instability involving Iran, prompting a firm rally across the region’s energy majors. Higher crude prices directly improve cash flow expectations for producers and reinforce dividend sustainability, a key consideration for income-focused investors. At the same time, the move introduces a layer of complexity. Elevated energy costs can feed into broader inflation expectations, potentially influencing central bank policy paths and borrowing costs.

Banks and selected industrial groups also contributed to the positive tone after reporting results that either met or exceeded expectations. In an environment where consensus forecasts have been tempered by slower global growth and trade friction, even modest earnings resilience carries weight.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

