Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

European securitisation begins to find its footing again

Volta Finance

For years, the European securitisation market has existed in a state of cautious reserve, overshadowed by regulatory complexity and investor scepticism. Yet subtle shifts in tone and policy are beginning to create a different atmosphere, one that suggests the asset class may be preparing for a broader role in institutional portfolios.

The present moment is defined less by market exuberance than by regulatory recalibration. Policymakers appear increasingly aware that securitisation can provide balance sheet relief and expand channels of credit, particularly for banks and insurers seeking efficient ways to recycle capital. With carefully structured reforms under discussion, the playing field looks set to change. These reforms are not aimed at igniting speculation but at levelling the treatment of securitised assets against more traditional forms of fixed income.

Collateralised loan obligations in particular illustrate this dynamic. Their performance through recent cycles has underscored both the resilience of senior structures and the importance of selective exposure.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Volta Finance

Structured products fund Volta Finance reports July NAV of €274.2m, performance up 2.5%

Volta Finance has reported a July net performance of +2.48%, including a dividend of 15.5 cents per share, bringing financial year gains to +13.9%. Net Asset Value stood at €274.2m (€7.49 per share), with strong contributions from CLO equity tranches, which returned +5.2% during the month
Volta Finance

CLO income fund Volta Finance delivers 0.4% return in June, NAV at €7.46

In June 2025, Volta Finance achieved a net performance of +0.4%, lifting its cumulative return since August 2024 to +11.2%, with both CLO debt and equity assets posting gains amid easing trade tensions and stable credit markets, and ending the month with a NAV of €7.46 per share.
Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Insights into volatility, strengths and risk protections (LON:VTA)

Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas examines recent volatility trends, the robustness of collateralised loan obligations and the built‑in risk protections that support the company’s fundamental value.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance signals stability with dividend declaration

Volta Finance has declared a €0.155 quarterly dividend, maintaining its 8% NAV yield.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance posts +3.3% May return, boosts CLO exposure

Volta Finance delivered a +3.3% return in May 2025, driven by strong CLO Debt and Equity performance. The portfolio continues to benefit from stabilising markets and positive credit momentum.
Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Volatility put into context

This report analyses Volta's share price volatility during recent crises, finding mixed results compared to broader equity markets. Volta currently trades at a double discount to NAV and offers a forecast 2025 dividend yield of 9.4%.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple