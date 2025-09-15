European securitisation begins to find its footing again

For years, the European securitisation market has existed in a state of cautious reserve, overshadowed by regulatory complexity and investor scepticism. Yet subtle shifts in tone and policy are beginning to create a different atmosphere, one that suggests the asset class may be preparing for a broader role in institutional portfolios.

The present moment is defined less by market exuberance than by regulatory recalibration. Policymakers appear increasingly aware that securitisation can provide balance sheet relief and expand channels of credit, particularly for banks and insurers seeking efficient ways to recycle capital. With carefully structured reforms under discussion, the playing field looks set to change. These reforms are not aimed at igniting speculation but at levelling the treatment of securitised assets against more traditional forms of fixed income.

Collateralised loan obligations in particular illustrate this dynamic. Their performance through recent cycles has underscored both the resilience of senior structures and the importance of selective exposure.

