European markets show strength amid earnings surge and trade moves

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European shares moved higher on Tuesday as confidence grew among investors reviewing a robust wave of corporate earnings, while also keeping a close watch on global trade developments and upcoming economic reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 index posted a 0.2% rise by mid-morning, buoyed by particularly strong performances in the banking sector.

London-based banking heavyweight HSBC impressed markets with a $3 billion share buyback programme, lifting its shares by 2.5%. Germany’s Deutsche Bank saw an even greater boost, with shares advancing 2.7% following a striking 39% jump in first-quarter profits. These figures highlight not only solid financial management but also the resilience of Europe’s banking institutions amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Analysts pointed to the encouraging nature of the earnings season so far, which reflects a trading environment largely unaffected by the looming threat of new tariffs. Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, noted the cautious optimism permeating the market, emphasising that while uncertainty lingers, there is palpable hope that diplomatic solutions on trade will prevail.

In the background, developments from the United States offered additional stability. The administration confirmed plans to mitigate the effect of new automotive tariffs, ensuring that domestic manufacturers will not be disproportionately burdened by overlapping duties. This move has been interpreted as a step towards preserving the momentum of global trade, further bolstering investor sentiment.

Recent weeks have seen markets stabilise, supported by constructive signals in U.S.–China trade discussions. Nevertheless, a full resolution remains elusive, keeping market nerves slightly frayed. Despite this, the European benchmark STOXX 600 appears poised to weather a second monthly decline with notable resilience, supported by positive earnings momentum.

Adding a note of caution, European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone warned that any escalation into a full-scale global trade war would deliver a severe economic blow to all participants. This served as a reminder that while opportunities abound, vigilance remains crucial.

On a more granular level, regional performances varied. Germany’s DAX rose 0.5%, demonstrating underlying strength in Europe’s largest economy, even as the French CAC 40, Spanish IBEX 35, and London’s FTSE 100 experienced slight declines between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Individual company results painted a mixed picture. Capgemini surged by 7.4% after posting higher first-quarter revenues, showing robust demand for its IT consulting services. Conversely, BP saw its shares dip by 3.5% after its quarterly profit fell short of expectations, while AstraZeneca dropped 4.4% following disappointing revenue figures and the prospect of a regulatory fine in China.

Meanwhile, Porsche faced a 4.9% fall after cutting several 2025 forecasts, demonstrating that even luxury brands are not immune to shifting economic tides.

Investors are now turning their attention to vital economic indicators, including the euro zone consumer confidence survey and inflation data from both the euro zone and the United States, due later this week. These results could provide critical clues about the health of the global economy and the next moves for financial markets.

European markets are clearly navigating a complex environment of hope and caution. The combination of strong corporate performance and evolving trade policies continues to create rich opportunities for savvy investors ready to act decisively.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

