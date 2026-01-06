European stocks climb as defence takes centre stage in investor positioning

European equities began the year with a clear shift in tone, as defence stocks moved to the forefront of investor attention. A sudden escalation in geopolitical tensions, triggered by US military action in Venezuela, brought defence spending back into focus and drove sharp gains across the sector.

Defence contractors across Europe rallied on Monday, with shares in BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, Leonardo and Thales all moving higher. The sector-wide response was immediate and broad-based, pushing the STOXX 600 to fresh record levels. The strength of the move, and the follow-through into Tuesday’s session, suggests institutional investors are now treating defence as a core allocation in an environment shaped by instability.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 outperformed its European peers, rising more than half a percent on Tuesday, driven by gains in defence and energy names. The index is heavily weighted towards globally exposed companies, and continues to benefit from investor interest in sectors tied to hard assets and sovereign budgets. With energy prices firming and demand for defence equipment likely to remain politically supported, the UK market has found itself in the right place at the right time.

