Ethernity Networks Secure New Contract for $930k to Supply UEP-60 Product

Ethernity Networks plc (LON:ENET), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable FPGA (field programmable gate array) for accelerating telco/cloud networks, has announced today that, following successful testing of the Company’s UEP-20 (Universal Edge Platform) product equipped with wireless bonding technology, it has signed a contract with a well-established international wireless connectivity vendor.

· New contract with international wireless connectivity vendor to supply UEP-60 product

· Initial order for $930,000, with potential for significant follow-on orders and wider product offerings

· UEP to serve as a hardened microwave/millimeter wave Indoor Unit (IDU) with integrated L1 bonding

· Second major 5G system contract, following successful contract with Indian OEM, in Ethernity’s progression from IP licensing deals to delivery of complete system solutions.

Ethernity will supply its next-generation UEP-60 product as a system-on-module integrated within the microwave vendor’s enclosure, including customisation of the UEP-60 for usage as a microwave/mmWave Indoor Unit router module with integrated wireless bonding. The product will connect multiple wireless links to provide 20Gbps data transport over wireless connections, with the expectation being that the majority of the product’s deployments will be for 5G distributed unit connectivity with 25G interfaces.

The contract includes an initial committed order for $930,000 with the majority of the revenue accruing in 2022 and with additional orders anticipated thereafter. Based on the customer’s forecast estimates of deployment, this contract could lead to additional annual revenues up to $1.0m in 2022 and further growth subsequently. Furthermore, the Company also anticipates expanding its business with the same vendor with other product offerings and is already in discussion regarding other business for its routing and bonding system.

The modules will integrate Ethernity’s newly patented wireless bonding technology, which presents a new method of fragmenting and bonding wireless data transmissions to enable the transmission of a single data flow along multiple wireless streams. This maximizes the transmission’s efficacy using network functions such as load balancing and enables wireless transmission over the standard network without the need for point-to-point connection.

Regarding the Company’s wireless bonding technology, Roy Chua, Founder and Principal at AvidThink, an independent research and analysis firm, recently noted: “With the strong market interest in open RAN architecture for public and private 5G deployments, Ethernity’s technology that increases efficiency and resiliency for midhaul and backhaul microwave links provides options for wireless service providers. Particularly, in markets where fiber build-out is slow or cost-prohibitive, such flexibility is valued.”

This contract builds on the Company’s successful Indian OEM contract of 22 Sep 2020, as Ethernity progresses its transition to a system solutions provider.