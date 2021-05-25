Ethernity Networks 5G DU solution shortlisted for GLOMO award

Ethernity Networks Ltd (LON:ENET), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable FPGA (field programmable gate array) hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks, has announced that its 5G DU Aggregation and vRouting on FPGA SmartNIC solution has today been shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 Global Mobile Awards.

The GLOMO Awards are presented annually by the GSM Association and are the connectivity industry’s highest and most prestigious accolade, as adjudged by the sector’s most prominent subject matter experts. The GLOMO Awards judging process is award-winning in itself, setting the benchmark for rigorous, independent, and expert judging.

Ethernity’s 5G DU solution, which has been provided to multiple European and North American server vendors and integrators for testing, utilizes the Company’s ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC to aggregate 150Gb of data arriving from radio units and uses its fully integrated Router-on-NIC capabilities to eliminate the need for cell site routers (CSRs) with 60Gbs of forwarding to also cascade other distributed units (DUs) within the same site.

The Company’s solution was shortlisted with three other companies in the category for Best Mobile & Network Breakthrough , standing out for its ability to provide an agile, high-performance router data plane that is ideal for DUs because of its compact nature. This innovative solution contributes to the deployment of pure cloud native environments without the need for a dedicated CSR, which makes it a viable offering for virtual DUs by saving CPU cores otherwise needed for vRouter functions. When combined with Ethernity’s in-house Sync technology, it reduces CAPEX and OPEX and creates added value for operators and the broader eco-system, especially in the Open RAN strategy that many operators are now implementing.

According to the GSMA’s MWC Barcelona website: “To be selected in the shortlist for a GLOMO Award means recognition as a serious player – one to be watched closely in the tech sector. And to then win a GLOMO Award, means achieving the highest merit by your peers across the entire digital industry.”

The GLOMO Awards winners will be announced in a streamed virtual event as part of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from noon to 1.00 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, 30 June 2021.