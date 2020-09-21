Escape Hunt continues to roll-out new sites

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC), a global leader in the growing escape rooms sector, has announced its progress made at its next three UK-owner operated sites.

The Company’s tenth UK owner-operated site operating under the ‘Escape Hunt’ brand, will officially open in Norwich this week. The site will be open to the public from 23 September 2020, having opened for bookings on 10 September 2020. The site has six games rooms which include an instance of its newest Doctor Who themed game, ‘A Dalek Awakens’ as well as a room which will be used for virtual reality games. Outdoor games will also be available.

Work at the Company’s eleventh site in Basingstoke is substantially complete with opening planned for October 2020. Basingstoke will similarly have six rooms, including virtual reality and ‘A Dalek Awakens’. Outdoor games will also be available.

The company also announced that it has completed contracts for a twelfth site at the Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham. Games for the site have been manufactured and delivered and fit-out will commence shortly. Cheltenham will have five games rooms and will also offer outdoor experiences.

Commenting, Richard Harpham, Escape Hunt’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest site in Norwich which has a prime position in the Intu Centre. Whilst the work had to be delayed due to COVID-19, the subsequent fit-out has been completed to a high standard and we are confident the public will love it! Work at Basingstoke is now also substantially complete and the site is similarly positioned in a prime location in the town and we are confident it will be well received. We are delighted to have completed contracts for our next site at the Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham. In anticipation of signing, we pre-ordered games for delivery and are pleased that games have been delivered to site ready to be installed. We look forward to providing further details on its opening in due course. This progress represents important steps in the execution of our key strategic priority to increase our UK owner-operated footprint. In each case we have been able to secure a prime retail site on favourable terms which is testament to the growing strength of our proposition and the opportunity afforded by the current retail property environment.”

