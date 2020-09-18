Escape Hunt and Netflix launch Print & Play game

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) has announced its new game launch for the anticipated release of a Netflix Original Film. Escape Hunt are creating a Print and Play game for fans to enjoy and continue their at home immersive entertainment experience.

This is a free 1 hour experience suitable for 2 to 6 players aged 8+. The game can be played via video chat by friends, family members or colleagues and will be available exclusively on Escape Hunt’s website, www.escapehunt.com.

Commenting on the release, Richard Harpham CEO of Escape Hunt said, “We are delighted to have produced a game for Netflix to support their upcoming film release. It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase how our approach to Print and Play immersive gaming adventures can enhance all touchpoints of entertainment at home and represents an important step in developing our ‘Escape Hunt for Brands’ proposition.”

The Escape Hunt Group is a global leader in providing live escape-the-room experiences with a network of owner-operated sites in the UK and a global network of franchised outlets in six continents. The Company was re-admitted to AIM in May 2017 and has a strategy of creating high quality premium games and experiences, which incorporates branded IP content. (

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn