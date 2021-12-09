Twitter
Epwin Group appoints Shaun Smith as an independent Non-Executive Director

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN), the leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement, new build and social housing sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaun Smith as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 4 January 2022.

Shaun was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Norcros plc, a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed supplier of bathroom and kitchen products, retiring from the Board on 31 July 2021. Before joining Norcros, he was Group Finance Director at Aga Rangemaster Group plc (formerly Glynwed International Plc) from 2001 until its takeover in 2015 and has also served as a Non-Executive Director at Air Partner plc. He began his career in retail management and corporate treasury at Marks and Spencer plc before joining Glynwed International plc in 1989. Shaun is a Fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Shaun will be a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees and will become chair of the audit committee in 2022.

Andrew Eastgate, Chairman of the Group, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Shaun to the Board of Epwin Group. Shaun has significant and broad finance and commercial experience in both Executive and Non-Executive roles, he will add significant insight and value to our Board.”

