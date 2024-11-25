Entain PLC 32.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Entain PLC with ticker (LON:ENT) now has a potential upside of 32.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



ENT.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,010 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Entain PLC share price of 762 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 32.5%. Trading has ranged between 499 (52 week low) and 1,034 (52 week high) with an average of 1,598,748 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,980,171,149.



Entain plc is a global sports betting and gaming company operating both online and in the retail sector. The Company’ segments include UK&I, which comprises betting, gaming and retail activities from online and mobile operations, and activities in the shop estates within Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Jersey, and Republic of Ireland; International, which comprises betting, gaming and retail activities in the shop estates in the rest of the world apart from UK&I and CEE, and CEE, which comprises betting, gaming and retail activities in Croatia and Poland for brands SuperSport and STS. It owns a portfolio of Sports brands, which include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands, which include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. It owns technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.







