Ilika Plc Goliath Batteries Clear Key Testing Milestone with OEMs Backing Solid-State Promise (Video)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) Goliath solid-state battery prototypes have just hit a crucial milestone, with validation from OEM and Tier 1 partners confirming they’re performing to spec. CEO Graeme Purdy lays out how this progress could unlock licensing deals as Ilika prepares to release its 10Ah P1.5 prototypes this summer and eyes a 50Ah MVP by year-end. From scaling challenges to commercial readiness, Purdy outlines why Ilika is closing in on the solid-state sweet spot that major automakers are watching closely.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, focused on solutions for electric vehicles, medtech, industrial IoT and consumer electronics.