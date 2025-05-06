Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika Plc Goliath Batteries Clear Key Testing Milestone with OEMs Backing Solid-State Promise (Video)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) Goliath solid-state battery prototypes have just hit a crucial milestone, with validation from OEM and Tier 1 partners confirming they’re performing to spec. CEO Graeme Purdy lays out how this progress could unlock licensing deals as Ilika prepares to release its 10Ah P1.5 prototypes this summer and eyes a 50Ah MVP by year-end. From scaling challenges to commercial readiness, Purdy outlines why Ilika is closing in on the solid-state sweet spot that major automakers are watching closely.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, focused on solutions for electric vehicles, medtech, industrial IoT and consumer electronics.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Ilika Plc Goliath Batteries Clear Key Testing Milestone with OEMs Backing Solid-State Promise (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.