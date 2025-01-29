Follow us on:

Entain PLC 61.2% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Entain PLC with ticker (LON:ENT) now has a potential upside of 61.2% according to Jefferies.

Jefferies set a target price of 1,140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Entain PLC share price of 707 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 61.2%. Trading has ranged between 499 (52 week low) and 1,033 (52 week high) with an average of 2,261,930 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,485,377,755.

Entain plc is a global sports betting and gaming company operating both online and in the retail sector. The Company’ segments include UK&I, which comprises betting, gaming and retail activities from online and mobile operations, and activities in the shop estates within Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Jersey, and Republic of Ireland; International, which comprises betting, gaming and retail activities in the shop estates in the rest of the world apart from UK&I and CEE, and CEE, which comprises betting, gaming and retail activities in Croatia and Poland for brands SuperSport and STS. It owns a portfolio of Sports brands, which include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands, which include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. It owns technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.



    Entain plc

    Entain Plc reiterates FY24 EBITDA guidance

    Entain plc reaffirms its FY24 outlook despite mixed sports betting results. BetMGM maintains a cautious EBITDA forecast amid an investment-heavy year.
    Entain plc

    Entain Q3 performance ahead of expectations, updates guidance

    Entain plc reports strong Q3 2024 performance, with an 8% increase in Net Gaming Revenue and upgraded FY24 guidance, driven by robust online growth.

