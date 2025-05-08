Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Mondi Plc reports stronger Q1 volumes and EBITDA growth

Mondi Plc

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI), a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has provided an update on trading for the three months to 31 March 2025.

Higher sales volumes, good cost control and fewer planned maintenance shuts in the first quarter of 2025 offset lower average selling prices when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024).  Underlying EBITDA for the first quarter was €290 million, including a forestry fair value gain of €2 million (Q4 2024: €261 million including a forestry fair value loss of €27 million).

In Corrugated Packaging and Flexible Packaging, stronger order books drove higher sales volumes across Mondi’s range of paper grades compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was supported by a solid performance in the downstream converting operations. Following selling price declines towards the end of 2024, average selling prices in the first quarter of 2025 were lower than the fourth quarter of 2024. In the last few months, paper price increases have been implemented to largely recover the declines.

In Uncoated Fine Paper, market conditions remained muted with lower average selling prices in the quarter when compared to Q4 2024. Profitability was supported by strong cost control.

The Group has made good progress with the completion and ramp up of its capacity expansion projects. The new kraft paper machine at Steti (Czech Republic), which commenced operations in December last year, is showing excellent results in terms of paper quality and production volumes. Optimisation of the wider kraft paper mill network is underway.  The newly converted paper machine in Duino (Italy) successfully started up in April. Once fully operational it will be capable of producing 420,000 tonnes per annum of high-quality recycled containerboard, increasing Mondi’s integration with its corrugated box converting plants, facilitating further optimisation of supply chains and improving security of supply for customers.    

The acquisition of the Western Europe Packaging Assets of Schumacher Packaging completed on 31 March 2025. Mondi welcomed 2,200 new colleagues and the team is now focused on the integration phase to drive synergies, ramp up sales and provide customers with an enhanced range of solutions.  

Andrew King, Mondi Plc Chief Executive Officer, said:

In the first quarter of the year we have seen stronger order books driven by increased demand for our sustainable packaging products. This has supported recent price increases which we expect to come through from the second quarter.

“Towards the end of the first quarter, global trade tensions heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. While the direct impact of announced tariffs on our operations is limited, we remain mindful of the potential second order impacts that could affect trade flows, consumer confidence and supply chains.

“We remain fully focused on driving our culture of continuous improvement and competitiveness, ramping up our capacity expansion projects and integrating the newly acquired assets from Schumacher Packaging. These actions will enhance our packaging and paper platform enabling us to continue to deliver our high-quality range of sustainable packaging and paper products.”

Flexible Packaging Teach-In

On Thursday 15 May 2025 at 15.00 BST / 16:00 CET/SAST Mondi will host a `teach-in’ on its Flexible Packaging business. For further information on the face-to-face meeting or the live webcast please contact [email protected].

Quarterly results

€ millionQ1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 2024Q1 2025
Underlying EBITDA(including forestry fair value)214351223261290

Conference call dial-in details:

A conference call will be held this morning, Thursday 8 May 2025, at 08:00 BST / 09:00 CET/SAST. Please click on the link below to register for the event.

https://storm-virtual-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NzbQuyFBRrukbLaE9aDZWA

Replay details:

A replay will be available on our website later in the day on 8 May 2025

https://www.mondigroup.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Mondi

    Mondi completes sale of PCC business for €615 million

    New appointment

    Mondi signs a new €750 million 5-year revolving credit facility

    Broker Ratings

    Market Risers: Mondi, Pensana, PetroNeft Resources, Prudential

    Growth

    Mondi deliver robust performance in 2020, with underlying EBITDA of €1,353 million

    Broker Ratings

    Market Risers: GSTechnologies Ltd, Mondi, OnTheMarket

    packing boxes

    Mondi delivers resilient Q3 performance

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.