EnPro Industries Inc – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 30.5% Upside Potential

EnPro Industries Inc which can be found using ticker (NPO) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 130 calculating the average target price we see $132.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $101.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day MA is $108.64 and the 200 day moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2,149m. Visit the company website at: https://www.enproindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $2,805m based on the market consensus.

EnPro Industries, Inc. design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. The Advanced Surface Technologies segment offers cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as for critical applications in the space, aerospace, and defense markets; and specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for various applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. EnPro Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.15% with the ex dividend date set at 28-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 319.09, revenue per share of 52.85 and a 3% return on assets.