Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Energean Plc signs $2bn gas deal with Kesem Energy

Energean Plc

Energean Plc (LON:ENOG, TASE: אנאג) has announce that Energean Israel Limited has signed a new Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Kesem Energy Ltd.

The contract is for the supply of gas to Kesem’s new power plant, which is estimated to be operational before the end of the current decade[1]. Contracted supply is ~1 bcm/yr from around the middle of the 2030s until the end of the contract period. Prior to this, Energean Israel will supply limited quantities of gas intermittently. The contract[2] represents over $2 billion in revenues and ~12.5 bcm in contracted supply over the ~17 year period.

The contract contains provisions regarding floor pricing, take or pay and price indexation (not Brent-price linked). The GSPA has been signed at levels that are in line with the other large, long-term contracts within Energean’s portfolio.

Mathios Rigas, Chief Executive Officer of Energean, commented:                      

“We are pleased to announce the signing of another new contract, this time with Kesem, whose new planned power plant demonstrates the robust and growing long-term demand for natural gas in Israel. Energean has been a major underwriter of both energy security and transition in Israel and the broader region. We are delighted to continue to meet the needs of Israeli clients and society.

“This contract also reflects our long-stated commitment to securing stable and reliable long-term cash flows. We have now secured around $20 billion in contracted revenues over the next two decades.

“Our strategy emphasises stability and resilience, evidenced by the fact that over 75% of our Group production contains floor pricing. This approach safeguards our operations and investments against global financial and commodity price volatility. It is and remains one of the core tenets of our strategy and investment thesis.”

[1] Timing subject to the completion of construction and operational start-up of Kesem’s new power plant.

[2] Subject to Kesem achieving financial close for the plant by January 2026.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Energean Plc

    Energean Plc updates on sale of its Egypt, Italy and Croatia portfolio

    Energean plc updates on its proposed sale of assets in Egypt, Italy, and Croatia to Carlyle International Energy Partners, addressing regulatory hurdles and longstop dates.
    Broker Ratings

    Energean PLC 4.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Energean PLC 7.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Energean PLC 6.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Energean Plc

    Energean Plc declares Q3 dividend of 30 US cents per share

    Energean plc (LON: ENOG) declares a 3Q 2024 dividend of 30 US cents per share, with key dates set for the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.
    Energean Plc

    Energean report highest ever H1 results, double digit YOY growth

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.