Encompass Health Corporation Share Price Target ‘$117.25’, now 18.6% Upside Potential

Encompass Health Corporation with ticker code (EHC) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $125.00 and $110.00 with the average share target price sitting at $117.25. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $98.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and the 200 day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of 10.00B. Currently the stock stands at: $99.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,853,556,391 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.1, revenue per share of $53.79 and a 8.55% return on assets.

Encompass Health Corporation is a provider of post-acute healthcare service. The Company manages its operations through its inpatient rehabilitation segment. The Company is the owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals. It operates hospitals in approximately 37 states and Puerto Rico, with concentrations in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Company operates approximately 156 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis. The Company’s inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer specialized rehabilitative care across an array of diagnoses and deliver comprehensive patient care services. It also provides rehabilitative care for patients recovering from injury or illness, using advanced technology and treatments to maximize recovery. Its hospitals provide a comprehensive interdisciplinary clinical approach to treatment that leverages technologies and advanced therapies and leads to superior outcomes.