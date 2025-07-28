Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Stock Analysis: 22% Upside Potential and Robust Revenue Growth

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC), a prominent player in the healthcare sector, shines in the medical care facilities industry with a market capitalization of $10.85 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Encompass Health has carved a niche in the post-acute healthcare services space across the United States and Puerto Rico, with a keen focus on inpatient rehabilitation for a range of medical conditions.

Currently trading at $107.67, EHC’s stock exhibits a modest price change of 0.54 (0.01%), staying within its 52-week range of $84.68 to $122.63. The company is poised for substantial growth, as evidenced by a forward P/E ratio of 19.27, indicating investor optimism regarding its future earnings potential.

A standout feature of Encompass Health is its impressive revenue growth of 10.60%, a testament to its robust business model and effective management strategies. Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and other valuation metrics like PEG and Price/Book, the company’s Return on Equity (ROE) of 24.58% underscores its efficiency in generating profit from shareholder investments. Additionally, with a free cash flow of $235.85 million, EHC is well-positioned to reinvest in its operations, fuel expansion, and deliver shareholder value.

Dividend investors might note Encompass Health’s modest dividend yield of 0.71%, supported by a conservative payout ratio of 13.58%, which indicates ample room for potential future increases. This balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for growth initiatives could appeal to those seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Analysts maintain a bullish outlook on Encompass Health, with 13 buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations. The average target price of $131.58 suggests a compelling upside potential of 22.21% from its current levels. Target price estimates range from $125.00 to $140.00, reflecting widespread confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational execution.

From a technical perspective, EHC’s 50-day moving average stands at $118.07, and the 200-day moving average is $104.46, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.99. While the current RSI indicates a neutral position, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at -3.07, alongside a signal line of -2.22, suggests bearish momentum in the short term.

Encompass Health continues to leverage its expertise in providing specialized rehabilitative treatment, predominantly through the Medicare program and other insurers. This strategic alignment with federal and state healthcare programs positions the company favorably in a sector driven by demographic trends and evolving healthcare needs.

For investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector with a focus on growth and income, Encompass Health Corporation presents an attractive opportunity. Its strong revenue growth, efficient capital management, and positive analyst sentiment create a compelling case for potential investors considering adding EHC to their portfolios. As the company continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings, it stands to benefit from both organic growth and strategic initiatives in the burgeoning healthcare landscape.