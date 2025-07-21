Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC): Analyst Ratings Signal 19.61% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) stands out within the healthcare sector, particularly in the medical care facilities industry. With its roots dating back to 1984 under the name HealthSouth Corporation, the company has since evolved, rebranding as Encompass Health Corporation in 2018. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, EHC provides essential post-acute healthcare services across the United States and Puerto Rico, specializing in inpatient rehabilitation for conditions like strokes and hip fractures.

Currently trading at $110.01, EHC’s share price has seen fluctuations within a 52-week range of $84.68 to $122.63. Despite a slight price dip of $0.35 recently, the company’s stock is garnering significant attention from investors due to its promising growth metrics and analyst ratings.

One of the most compelling reasons to consider EHC is its robust revenue growth, reported at 10.60%. This reflects the company’s effective strategies in expanding its market presence and enhancing service offerings. Additionally, with an EPS of 4.86 and a remarkable return on equity of 24.58%, Encompass Health demonstrates its ability to generate substantial profits relative to shareholder equity.

The company’s valuation metrics paint an interesting picture. While traditional P/E and PEG ratios are unavailable, the forward P/E stands at 19.70, indicating market optimism about future earnings. EHC’s financial performance is further bolstered by a free cash flow of $235.85 million, providing flexibility for strategic investments and dividends.

Dividend-seeking investors might find EHC’s yield of 0.55% modest, yet the low payout ratio of 13.58% suggests potential for future dividend increases as the company continues to grow its earnings.

Perhaps most intriguing is the consensus among analysts regarding EHC’s stock. All 13 analysts covering the stock have issued a “Buy” rating, with no holds or sells. The average target price is $131.58, marking a potential upside of 19.61% from the current price level, with target estimates ranging between $125.00 and $140.00.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s recent movements suggest a potential buying opportunity. The 50-day moving average of $118.92 and the 200-day moving average of $104.13 indicate recent price volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.45 signals a neutral stance, yet the negative MACD of -2.18 compared to the signal line of -0.93 might warrant cautious optimism.

Overall, Encompass Health Corporation presents a compelling case for investors seeking exposure in the healthcare sector. Its strong revenue growth, solid financial performance, and unanimous buy ratings from analysts offer a promising outlook. As the company continues to expand its footprint and capitalize on its core strengths, investors should keep a close eye on EHC’s potential trajectory in the coming quarters.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple