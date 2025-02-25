EMCOR Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$537.00’, now 37.2% Upside Potential

EMCOR Group, Inc. with ticker code (EME) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $600.00 and $445.00 calculating the average target share price we see $537.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $391.43 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 37.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $464.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to $423.69. The company has a market capitalization of 17.81B. Currently the stock stands at: $387.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,431,755,775 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.66, revenue per share of $303.55 and a 11.5% return on assets.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company’s segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.