EMCOR Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.9% Upside Potential

EMCOR Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EME) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $600.00 and $445.00 and has a mean target at $537.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $433.49 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 23.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $475.05 and the 200 day moving average is $421.95. The market cap for the company is 19.67B. The current share price for the company is: $427.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,364,626,614 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.74, revenue per share of $303.55 and a 11.5% return on assets.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company’s segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.