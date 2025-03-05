EMCOR Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$519.80’, now 31.4% Upside Potential

EMCOR Group, Inc. with ticker code (EME) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $600.00 and $445.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $519.80. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $395.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $457.29 while the 200 day moving average is $424.36. The market cap for the company is 17.65B. The stock price is currently at: $388.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,179,727,493 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.38, revenue per share of $312.47 and a 11.74% return on assets.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company’s segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.