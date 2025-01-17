EMCOR Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.6% Upside Potential

EMCOR Group, Inc. with ticker code (EME) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $600.00 and $445.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $540.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $501.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $489.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to $410.60. The company has a market capitalization of 23.51B. The stock price is currently at: $510.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $25,297,587,741 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.98, revenue per share of $303.55 and a 11.5% return on assets.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company’s segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.