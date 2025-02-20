EMCOR Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$537.00’, now 23.8% Upside Potential

EMCOR Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EME) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $600.00 and $445.00 and has a mean share price target at $537.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $433.91 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 23.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $470.37 and the 200 day moving average is $423.05. The company has a market capitalization of 20.00B. The stock price is currently at: $434.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,756,644,375 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.12, revenue per share of $303.55 and a 11.5% return on assets.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company’s segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.