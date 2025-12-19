EDX Medical reports interim progress with revenue growth expected from diagnostics pipeline

EDX Medical Group Plc (AQSE: EDX), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, heart disease and infectious diseases, has published its Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six-month period ended September 20, 2025. The full report can be be viewed below and electronic copies are available on the Company’s website at: https://edxmedical.co.uk/documents/

Statement by Jason Holt, chairman, EDX Medical: “During the reporting period, EDX Medical continued to strengthen its operational and commercial capabilities to further the provision of innovative digital diagnostics products addressing major diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular illness and infectious diseases. “The Company continued its development of class-leading oncology diagnostics, particularly for prostate cancer. It also embarked on a significant public-private partnership to provide a new pneumonia test for critically ill NHS patients and progressed its relationship with a leading private healthcare provider in the UK. “The Company made further investment in its cancer testing programmes with the recruitment of laboratory staff and extra development expenditure. This resulted in higher-than-expected administrative expenditure. In respect of revenues, the Company encountered a delay in some product availability in the European market, which affected forecast revenues. These matters have been resolved and significant revenues from existing products and those in development, are expected going forward. “The Company is confident its dual ‘commercial and development’ strategy and the quality of diagnostic products will serve it well in a fast-growing global market.”

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

During the reporting period, EDX Medical Group plc continued to strengthen its operational and commercial capabilities to further the provision of innovative digital diagnostics products addressing major diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular illness and infectious diseases.

The Company continued its development of class-leading oncology diagnostics, particularly for prostate cancer. A key component of EDX Medical’s bowel cancer diagnostic programme was assessed by UKAS, the UK national accreditation body as part of its certification to ISO standard 15189 (2022).

The Company also embarked on a significant public-private partnership to provide a new pneumonia test for critically ill NHS patients and progressed its relationship with a leading private healthcare provider in the UK.

Key developments within the reporting period included:

· Prostate cancer diagnostics programme expanded to include the development of both a laboratory multiomic ‘super test’and multiplex point of care tests.

· The completion of preparatory work for the commercial launch of a new, advanced testicular cancer testing service TC100 which was announced on October 7, 2025.

· Acceleration of testing service for early detection of bowel cancer to be launched by 2026.

· Completion of the development and progression into validation of a new laboratory assay for determining the pharmacogenomic safety of 5-fluoropyrimidene chemotherapy medicines for cancer patients.

· Completion of the validation of a new pneumonia test for critically ill NHS patients in collaboration with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust and the UK Health Security Agency, University of Cambridge and Cambridge Enterprise. The test is planned to be made available to patients by the end of 2025.

· Memorandum of understanding signed with Spire Healthcare Group plc (LSE: SPI), a leading independent healthcare group in the UK.

During the reporting period the Company made further investment in its cancer testing programmes with the recruitment of laboratory staff and extra development expenditure. This resulted in higher than expected administrative expenditure. In respect of revenues, the Company encountered a delay in some product availability in the European market, which affected forecast revenues. These matters have been resolved and significant revenues from existing products and those in development, are expected going forward.

The Company is confident its dual ‘commercial and development’ strategy and the quality of diagnostic products will serve it well in a fast-growing global market and the Board is grateful for the support of both institutional and individual investors who continue to support the Company financially.

Financial Summary

During the period, the majority of the Company’s administrative expenditure increased, reflecting additional investment in its operations, particularly in cancer diagnostics. The loss for the six-month period was £2,292,168 (Loss in period to 30 September 2024: £1,699,298).

Trade and other receivables as at 30 September 2025 were £551,685 (September 2024: £546,307). The cash balance as at 30 September 2025 was £124,794 (September 2024: £2,308,069).

Trade and other payables as at 30 September 2025 were £752,291 (September 2024: £395,054). Overall, at the period-end, net assets were £510,740 (September 2024: £1,784,459).

Jason Holt

Chairman | EDX Medical Group plc

