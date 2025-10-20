Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

EDX Medical secures up to £4m to accelerate diagnostic product development

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical Group plc (AQSE:EDX), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, cardiovascular and infectious diseases, has announced that the Company has secured funding totalling up to £4 million, through a combination of:

·   The issue of 14,285,713 new ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at a price of 14p per share to raise £2.0 million; and

·   The issue of a new convertible loan note (CLN) agreement for up to £2.0 million to Professor Sir Chris Evans, the Company’s founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

The funding will support the acceleration of commercial activity and the development of new products and services for sale, including marketing of an advanced, highly accurate testicular cancer testing service, announced by the Company on October 7, 2025.

New and existing institutional and high net worth investors have subscribed to the Fundraising.  Oberon Capital has acted as sole broker to the Fundraising.

The Company has entered an unsecured CLN agreement for up to £2 million with the Company’s founder, Professor Sir Chris Evans (the “CLN”).  Sir Chris has continually supported the Company since its incorporation through equity participation at, or above, the share price of third-party fund raises. Following the issue of the Placing Shares, Sir Chris will own 136,016,939 Ordinary shares, representing 35.18% of the issued share capital and does not intend his shareholding to exceed 37.5% for the foreseeable future.

Application has been made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market (“Admission”) and the Subscription remains conditional on Admission.  It is expected that Admission will take place on October 23, 2025.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, OBE, founder of EDX Medical, commented: “We are delighted that new and existing investors in the Company continue to  demonstrate their support for a business dedicated to providing world class diagnostic products and services. I am also proud to continue to offer financial support to the Company’s development, because I am constantly encouraged by the quality of our products, both those entering the market or those in our pipeline. Furthermore, I believe that my own support and the recent investment by three other directors of the Company demonstrates to investors that the leadership of EDX Medical is fully committed to backing this business.

 “This investment will enable us to accelerate our development and production of our pipeline of exciting products.  We are very pleased by the level of interest from investors who are willing to support the business at a level we all believe is a more accurate reflection of the real value of the Company.”

Henrik Kraft, angel investor and former partner at KKR and Apax Partners, invested in the Fundraising. He commented: “I am delighted to be backing EDX Medical and Sir Chris as they have developed some highly impressive new diagnostic products in a relatively short period of time. Their work on novel prostate cancer testing is particularly exciting. The forthcoming year looks to be a very exciting time for the business.”

Dr Mike Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of EDX Medical, commented: “Sir Chris and loyal investors have shown another declaration of support for our strategy of developing and providing class-leading diagnostic solutions that will help health professionals achieve better outcomes for patients.”

Terms of the CLN

The CLN will attract a coupon of 5% per annum and can be drawn down by the Company in tranches of £400,000 in support of the Company’s working capital or growth.  The  agreement has a duration of 48 months and, in the event of conversion, equity in the Company will be issued to Sir Chris at a price equal to the higher of i) 14p per share; or ii)  a price per EDX Medical Share equal to the price paid for shares issued for subscription in a minimum amount of £1 million within the term of the CLN.

Related Party Transactions

Professor Sir Chris Evans is considered a “Related Party” as defined under the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook, as a result of being a director of EDX Medical Group plc. The issue of the CLN therefore constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 4.6 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The directors of EDX Medical other than Professor Sir Chris Evans confirm that, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the terms of the CLN are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of EDX Medical are concerned.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that following the issue of the Placing Shares, it will have 386,594,584 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. This total figure includes 250,000 Ordinary Shares issued previously this year.

The above figure of Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical secures up to £4m to accelerate diagnostic product development

EDX Medical has raised up to £4 million to advance its digital diagnostic products for cancer, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. The funding includes a £2 million share placing at 14p per share and a £2 million convertible loan note from founder Professor Sir Chris Evans.
EDX Medical

EDX Medical launches TC100, UK’s most advanced testicular cancer testing service

EDX Medical Group plc has commenced marketing its TC100 testicular cancer testing service, described as the most advanced of its kind in the UK.
EDX Medical

EDX Medical confirms date for 2025 Annual General Meeting

EDX Medical will hold its AGM on 29 September 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Marcus Beck Library, Royal School of Medicine, London. The meeting will cover standard business matters and provide shareholders with an update on company progress.
EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical reports 2025 results and advances in cancer diagnostics

EDX Medical Group has published its Annual Report for the year ending 31 March 2025, highlighting the development of a new AI-driven prostate cancer test, a £3 million fundraising, expanded European partnerships, and a service agreement with Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.
EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical Group to complete the development of new pneumonia test

EDX Medical will partner with the Intensive Care Unit at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to support the further advancement of a highly precise test that identifies the DNA or RNA of the microbes that cause lung infection in critically ill patients. 
EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical and Spire Healthcare sign MOU for diagnostic partnership

EDX Medical Group has partnered with Spire Healthcare to enhance digital diagnostics for cancer and other diseases, promising innovative patient care and improved outcomes.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple