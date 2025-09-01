EDX Medical confirms date for 2025 Annual General Meeting

EDX Medical Group Plc (AQSE: EDX), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, heart disease and infectious diseases, has announced that its annual general meeting (AGM) will be held at the Marcus Beck Library, 3rd Floor, Royal School of Medicine, 1 Wimpole Street, Westminster, London, W1G 0AE on 29 September 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

The annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will be posted today, 1 September 2025, to eligible shareholders. Electronic copies will be shortly available on the Company’s website at: https://edxmedical.co.uk/documents/

