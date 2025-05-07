Eco-elegance in every drop with EVOX Albion

The EVOX Albion Collection is redefining bathroom design by blending sleek aesthetics with sustainable innovation. This collection offers investors a glimpse into the future of eco-conscious luxury.

EVOX’s Albion Collection introduces a paradigm shift in bathroom fixtures, marrying modern design with environmental responsibility. At its core is the innovative cold start cartridge, a feature that defaults the tap to cold water, thereby conserving energy by reducing unnecessary hot water usage. This simple yet effective mechanism can lead to significant energy savings, aligning with global sustainability goals.

The collection’s design is inspired by the natural elegance of cascading waterfalls, evident in its clean lines and minimalist aesthetic. Each tap is crafted with precision, ensuring not only visual appeal but also functional excellence. The integration of an aerator further enhances water efficiency, reducing consumption without compromising performance.

Versatility is a hallmark of the Albion Collection. It offers a range of options, including basin mixers, high basin mixers, concealed mixers, diverter mixers, and wall-mounted bath mixers with hand showers. Available in finishes like Chrome, Graphite, Black, and Gold, the collection caters to diverse stylistic preferences, making it a suitable choice for various market segments.

From an investment perspective, the EVOX Albion Collection represents a strategic alignment with the growing consumer demand for sustainable and stylish home solutions. Its exclusive availability through Tile Africa ensures a targeted market reach, while its eco-friendly features position it favorably amidst increasing environmental regulations and consumer awareness.

EVOX is a forward-thinking brand specializing in innovative bathroom fixtures that combine modern design with environmental sustainability. Their products are exclusively available through Tile Africa, a leading retailer in home improvement solutions.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (7 UK, 3 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.